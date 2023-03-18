BJP leader Jitendra Tewari arrested in Asansol stampede case

March 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOLKATA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Mayor of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Jitendra Tewari was arrested from the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, in connection with a stampede during a blanket distribution event in December 2022.

Three persons, including a minor, were killed in the stampede and the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate registered a case against Mr. Tewari and his wife Chaitali Tewari, also a BJP councillor, under Sections 304(2) (causing death by negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Exhausted legal options

The BJP leader has approached Calcutta High Court and the arrests come after Mr. Tewari has exhausted his legal options. The Asansol police have earlier questioned Mr. Tewari and his wife in connection with the stampede case.

The arrest evoked strong reactions from State BJP leadership and the State party president Sukanta Majumdar said that the State’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, has been harassing Mr. Tewari and pressurising him to return to its fold. Mr. Tewari had joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, which he contested from Pandabeshwar and lost to Trinamool Congress nominee Narendranath Chakraborty.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had also been present at the event where the stampede took place. After the incident, Mr. Adhikari had alleged that security was withdrawn after he left the venue.

ISF MLA assaulted

Also on Saturday, India Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddique was assaulted at the protest venue of the joint forum of State government employees who are seeking Dearness Allowance parity with Central government employees. Mr. Siddique was pushed by a stranger while he was addressing the gathering at Esplanade where protesters have been holding demonstrations for almost a month. The offender was later handed over to police.