BJP groups clash over induction of new leaders

The debate over the induction of new leaders in the BJP from other parties came out in the open on Sunday, as two groups of party workers clashed in the Durgapur area of Pashchim Bardhaman district.

The incident occurred even as the party’s Bengal unit was preparing its strategy for the next Assembly elections at a ‘chintan baithak’ here. The party leadership was scheduled to address a rally just a few metres away.

Venue ransacked

Following the clash, the venue of the rally was ransacked, and barricades, chairs, tables and microphones were broken, the police said. Several party workers were injured and the meeting had to be cancelled, sources said.

The BJP State unit had organised a two-day ‘chintan baithak’ from Saturday at Durgapur, where it was scheduled to prepare its strategy and organisational aspects for the 2021 Assembly poll. However, things took an ugly turn when it was announced that TMC MLA from Barabani Bidhan Upadhyay’s cousin Moloy would be joining the BJP.

Party old timers started shouting slogans against Mr. Moloy and the BJP leadership, which led to a clash between the two groups.

TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari said that the incident points to the “kind of rot” that has set in the BJP.