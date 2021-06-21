BJP functionary joins TMC in Bengal

Ganga Prasad Sharma has been party’s Alipurduar district president since 2015.

BJP district president of Alipurduar Ganga Prasad Sharma on June 21 joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mr. Sharma, who has held the post since 2015, joined the State’s ruling party along with several other leaders at the TMC headquarters in the city.

The BJP performed well in Alipurduar, winning all five Assembly seats in the recently concluded Assembly poll. Mr. Sharma joined the TMC in the presence of Mukul Roy, who defected from the BJP earlier this month.

Mr. Roy said that the BJP had won the maximum number of seats from north Bengal in both the Assembly poll and 2019 Lok Sabha poll and such defections were the beginning of the end for the party in West Bengal.

Mr. Sharma said that the BJP leadership was not consulting the district unit and unilaterally taking decisions. “I had decided to quit the BJP months ago but did not take a decision before the election,” he added.

He noted that despite getting the support of the people of north Bengal, the BJP had failed to fulfil their aspirations.