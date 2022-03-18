BJP fields Agnimitra from Asansol, Keya from Ballygunge

Bypolls turning out to be a prestige fight between the BJP and the TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded party MLA Agnimitra Paul for the bypolls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, and Keya Ghosh for bypolls to the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge Assembly seat are scheduled on April 12.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded well-known actor and former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol; and singer-actor Babul Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol and a former Union Minister, from the Ballygunge seat.

The bypolls are turning out to be a prestige fight, with the BJP fielding a sitting MLA. Agnimitra Paul, a fashion designer turned politician, was elected from Asansol Dakshin (South) in the 2021 Assembly polls after defeating the then TMC candidate Sayani Ghosh.

The Left Front has fielded Partha Mukherjee from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Saira Shah Halim from Ballygunge.

The Ballygunge seat fell vacant after the death of TMC veteran and Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant in September 2021 after Mr. Supriyo switched sides and joined TMC. Mr. Supriyo is now contesting from the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

The counting for the bypolls is to be held on April 16.