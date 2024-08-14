BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) sought immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that attempts were made to destroy the evidence in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to Kolkata.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said women in West Bengal under Ms. Banerjee as the Chief Minister were not feeling safe. He said the manner in which the case was mishandled initially was a reflection of the ground situation in the State.

Following a Calcutta High Court directive on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe. Alleging that attempts were made to destroy the evidence, Mr. Bhatia wondered why the Chief Minister did not transfer the case to the CBI immediately.

“The first 48 hours is crucial for collection of evidence, forensic examination, and post-mortem...the First Information Report (FIR) was not filed immediately and they initially described it as a case of ‘unnatural death’. As being said, the victim’s family was not allowed to see the dead body for three hours,” he said, alleging that on the pretext of renovation close to the said scene of crime evidence was tampered with.

Stating that the college principal did not get an FIR registered, the BJP leader alleged that the State administration shielded him instead and gave him a plump posting within 12 hours. He also questioned the “silence” of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance parties over such incidents in the States where their allies were In power, describing them as “political vultures”.