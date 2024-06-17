BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal

A four-member central team of BJP visited Coochbehar on June 17 to take stock of the situation after alleged violence against its party workers in West Bengal following the Lok Sabha elections.

The team consists of convenor Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and two Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar. They will meet the party workers who are allegedly displaced from their homes due to alleged post-poll violence after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were out on June 4, 2024.

Mr. Deb told reporters that perpetrating post-poll violence has become habit-forming for the Trinamool Congress even after the outcome of the poll results. "The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better will be it for the party", he said.

The team will visit various places in Kolkata on June 18 to meet the affected BJP party workers of alleged post-poll violence.

