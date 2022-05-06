BJP cadre go on protest after party worker found dead in Kolkata

TMC dismisses allegation that its party workers are behind death

Protests erupted on Friday in Kolkata’s Cossipur area over the mysterious death of a BJP worker.

Arjun Chowrasia, 27, was found hanging in an abandoned railway quarters in the early hours of the day. The BJP leaders alleged the unnatural death was murder and accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters of committing the crime.

Tension prevailed in the Cossipur area, and supporters of the BJP and the TMC came face-to-face. The BJP supporters got into a scuffle with the police and it took several hours for the police to retrieve the body and send it for post-mortem.

“Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal vice-president, North Kolkata, was brutally slaughtered & hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in WB. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC!” BJP West Bengal tweeted from its official handle.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that not only was Chowrasia an active BJP worker but he also had to flee his house after the 2021 Assembly poll fearing attack by TMC supporters.

Mr. Bhattacharya said that when the body of the BJP worker was found, the feet were touching the ground and it could not be suicide. He also said that Arjun Chowrasia was busy yesterday [May 5] preparing for a motorbike rally to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In view of the death, the party decided to cancel “all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata”.

The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled. — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 6, 2022

“We condemn the killing of BJP youth leader Arjun Chowrasia and BJP will approach the Court seeking CBI probe in the murder. Home Ministry has taken note of the incident and sought report from West Bengal government “ Union Home Minister Amit Shah said after meeting family of the deceased BJP worker in Kolkata.

The TMC leadership dismissed the allegations against the party. “TMC has nothing to do with the incident. Let the investigation complete and only then the cause of death will come out,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.