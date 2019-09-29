BJD fields Rita Sahu from Bijepur

Former legislator Rita Sahu will be the candidate of the ruling Biju Janata Dal for the October 21 bypoll in Bijepur Assembly constituency in western Odisha.

Announcing on Saturday Ms. Sahu’s name as the party’s nominee for the upcoming bypoll, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said that Bijepur will continue to be a focus constituency for him.

The bypoll in Bijepur was necessitated after Mr. Patnaik vacated it and retained the Hinjili seat in his home district Ganjam in south Odisha. Mr. Patnaik had won from both the seats when the Assembly elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Welfare schemes

While vacating the Bijepur seat under Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister had announced a series of schemes for the benefit of the people in that region. He had said that he would review implementation of the schemes every two months.

Ms. Sahu was first elected to the State Assembly on a BJD ticket in February 2018 when a bypoll was held following the death of her husband and then Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August 2017.

She had defeated the BJP nominee by over 41,000 votes.

However, Mr. Patnaik contested from two seats in the last elections with a view to brighten his party’s electoral prospects in the western region of the State where the BJP had a strong base. And it paid dividends with the BJD performing well in the region in the Assembly polls.

‘Public funding’

On the other hand, the Congress has already announced that Dillip Kumar Panda will be its candidate for the bypoll. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik has appealed to the public to donate to the party to help it fight the bypoll.

The BJP, which lost in all the seven Assembly seats under Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency which it won in the last elections, is likely to announce its candidate for the bypoll on Sunday.

The candidates of the three major parties are likely to file their nomination papers on Monday, the last date for filing of nomination papers for the bypoll.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.