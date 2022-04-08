Birbhum violence | Calcutta HC directs CBI probe in TMC leader murder

The violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum on March 21 where nine people lost their lives was in retaliation to the murder, the Court said

The violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum on March 21 where nine people lost their lives was in retaliation to the murder, the Court said

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the murder of Trinamool Congress Deputy Pradhan Bhadu Sheikh. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said both incidents (murder and retaliatory violence) are inter-linked. On March 25, the Court had directed CBI probe in the violence at Bogtui village.

Violence at Bogtui village on March 21, claimed nine lives, seven women, one man and a child. Miscreants set on fire several houses in the village after murder of Bhadu Sheikh.

"The incidents are alleged to be a result of political rivalry. The allegation of the applicants that both incidents form part of the common conspiracy and continuous cause of action cannot be ignored.

It is also worth noting if one agency investigates both the incidents then not only it will be easier to unearth the truth, but it will also facilitate trial before the same competent Court," the order by the Division Bench said.

The Court took note of the preliminary investigation report of the CBI which was filed before the Court on Thursday in connection with the violence.

"Both the incidents took place within a gap of about two hours. Material placed on record prima facie suggests close relationship and linkage between the two incidents," the order said.

The Division Bench pointed out that the report submitted by the CBI "before this Court today prima facie suggests that brutal incident of burning and killing at Bogtui village is the direct fall out of the killing of Bhadu Sk, the son of Marfat Sk of village Bogtui at 8:30 pm on the same day".

"It also suggests that the incident is outcome of the rivalry amongst the members of two groups in the village and that burning of the houses resulting into death of 8 persons was retaliatory plan," the Court noted.

The violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum on March 21 where nine people lost their lives was in retaliation to the murder.