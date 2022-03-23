Birbhum killings | Number of those arrested to 22, Left Front holds rally at Rampurhat

West Bengal Governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee or ‘diversionary tactics’, says attempts being made to shield guilty

Police personnel near the houses that were set on fire by some miscreants allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district on March 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee or ‘diversionary tactics’, says attempts being made to shield guilty

At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on March 23.

Family members of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader whose killing on March 21 is suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town, claimed that Sheikh’s sons were among those arrested.

However the police as yet have not released any names of suspects who have been arrested.

All eight of them, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday.

Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident.

“We are grilling them [those arrested] to find out if there were more people involved in the incident. Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them,” the officer said.

He added that forensic experts were examining the ravaged houses to get an idea about the “nature of the mishap”.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the State Government.

Left Front takes out rally

Meanwhile, the Left Front (LF) on Wednesday took out a rally in Rampurhat town of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, demanding justice for those killed in violence in the area the day before.

LF chairman Biman Bose, who led the rally along with CPI(M) State secretary Mohd. Salim, said any attempt to hush up the “mass murder” would be resisted.

Mr. Bose slammed the police for “not doing anything” to rescue the villagers.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the incident, Mr. Salim alleged that illegal sand mining mafia played a role in the attacks.

He demanded stern punishment for the perpetrators. “We want strictest punishment for those involved in the barbaric attack,” he said.

Governor slams CM for ‘diversionary tactics’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday fired fresh salvos at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum killings as he shot off yet another letter to her.

In his three-page reply to Ms. Banerjee, He said the CM has adopted an “accusatory stance” at his “restrained reaction” to the incident.

“As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat... The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the State, a few years ago, while you were in the Opposition.

“Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labelled my reaction as a sweeping and uncalled for statement. In the face of such enormity, I cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator,” he wrote.

“Introspection would reveal that actions at your [Banerjee’s] end and not mind are dictated by political overtones.

“Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being taken as a cover-up operation to provide an escape route to rogue elements. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence,” he added.