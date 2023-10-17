Bill for increasing salaries of WB MLAs, Ministers introduced in State Assembly

October 17, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2023 was on October 16 introduced in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly by Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya. However, within 15 minutes after the introduction of the Bill the Assembly session was suspended and there was no discussion on the Bill.

Speaker of State Assembly Biman Banerjee said that the House was adjourned owing to the death of a former MLA. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, added that there was no discussion on the Bill because Governor C. V. Ananda Bose had not given his consent to the Bill. Since the Bill involves financial allocation and should be treated as a Money Bill, it requires the consent of the Governor.

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari questioned the rationale of the introduction of the Bill amidst the Durga Puja festivities in the State.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on September 7 announced that the salaries of members of the West Bengal Assembly will also be increased. Ms. Banerjee had said that there would be no revision in the salary of the Chief Minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time. The State government has proposed a monthly hike of ₹40,000 across the board for both MLAs and Ministers.

Another Bill introduced by the Minister in Charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, has increased the salary of Ministers of the State government. Speaking to press persons later in the day, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that once the Governor gives assent to the Bills, discussions will be held on the Bills.

