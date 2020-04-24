Bihar teachers seek regular salary

Over 70,000 vitrahit (non-funded) teachers of Bihar have appealed to the State government to take over their educational institutions and meet their demand for regular salary.

“Since 2012 we’ve not been paid any salary…we made several representations to the government and for the last two years our petition is pending in the Patna High Court... as many as 16 of them have died of different diseases in last four months while coronavirus has taken just two lives in the State yet,” Raushan Kumar, a non-funded teacher at Sonepur Mahila College, told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Kumar is also the State coordinator of a forum named Anudan Nahi Vetanman.

He also rued that recently the State Education Minister announced ₹4 lakh compensation on the death of contract and regular teacher but the non-funded teachers were kept out of this compensation.

Over 70,000 non-funded teachers in the State are teaching in 725 middle schools, 515 intermediate colleges and 225 degree colleges in the State under government’s non-funded educational policy’ 1981. “We impart higher education to as many as 55% of students in Bihar and have been participating in all welfare schemes of the government like Jan Jivan Hariyali and others, but whenever we demand our salary the government choose to see the other way,” said another teacher Ravindra Kumar Dubey, who teaches at MS College, Tajpur in Saran.

Like Mr. Kumar several other non-funded teachers like Manju Kumari, Vibha Kumari, Deepak Kumar, Ajoy Jha too have appealed to the Bihar government to look into their demand like the eight other States have done for their non-funded teachers.