Bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal extended till Aug. 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced extension of two-day complete lockdown every week in the State till August 31. She said the lockdown restrictions would also continue.

For seven days in August, there will be a complete lockdown, which, the CM said, was essential to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

She said there would be a complete lockdown on August 16, 23 and 30. The State would also observe lockdown on August 5, 8, 17 and 24. Ms. Banerjee said she wanted to enforce complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but had to make changes due to festivals like Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day.

“Schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31. If we see things improving, then in September we can think of easing some restrictions,” she said. Ms. Banerjee suggested that from September 5, Teachers Day, classes could be held on alternate days, provided there was some improvement of COVID-19 situation in the State by then.

The Chief Minister said the State had increased the number of tests to 17,000 per day. It would also increase the number of antibody tests. She urged people to maintain proper hygiene, wear masks and avoid physical contact in markets.

Officials to monitor

The State government announced that eight senior officials would oversee different aspects of management of COVID-19 from infrastructure upgradation to testing to increasing the number of safe houses.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that in case of death of a COVID-19 suspected patient, the family would not have to wait for the results for performing final rites. The final rites could be performed as per the Indian Council of Medical Research protocol.