Bhopal citizens rally behind Delhi protesters

“First, there was incitement, then stone pelting and finally, gunshots rang through the sky. This trajectory shows violence in Delhi was premeditated,” alleged Aurangzeb Azam, a mechanical engineer, on Wednesday.

Claiming the BJP attempted to divert the focus from the continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he added, “It wants the issue to take a communal colour. In all this confusion, the truth is lost.”

Around a hundred protesters gathered at the Rangmahal Road in Bhopal demanding the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who led a rally in favour of the contentious law on Sunday. They alleged the complicity of Delhi police in the arson.

“The Centre is frightened by the unity of those protesting and the Shaheen Baghs across the country,” said educationist Anil Sadgopal.

Terming the violence “state sponsored”, activist Vijay Kumar said, “People were shot in front of the police, which didn’t even react.”