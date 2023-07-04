West Bengal's law and order under control, says DGP Manoj Malaviya

July 04, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya on July 4 said the State’s law and order is under control and police are taking prompt action to check stray incidents of violence in the run-up to the July 8 Panchayat polls.

Asserting that it is not right to say widespread violence is taking place ahead of the panchayat elections, Malaviya said isolated incidents occur even when polls are not held.

"Law and order in the State is under control. Two, three incidents have happened and police have taken prompt action," the DGP said.

The DGP said he will provide figures after the Panchayat polls to show whether incidents of violence have increased or decreased.

He said during a meeting with top cops of Bihar and Jharkhand on Tuesday, it was decided that strict measures will be in place to prevent any inter-State movement of criminals during the polls.

Also Read:Death knell of democracy should not ring in hands of its custodian: Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

On Monday, Governor C..V Ananda Bose had said “there is violence in some pockets” and every drop of human blood is important.