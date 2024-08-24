Bengali Actor Payel Mukherjee’s vehicle vandalised, one held

Bengali actor Payel Mukherjee alleged that on Friday (August 23, 2024) evening, a motorbike rider vandalised her vehicle following an altercation, while she was driving in south Kolkata’s Southern Avenue.

She said there was some contact between the two-wheeler and her car, following which the rider stopped his bike and came up to her window. “He asked me to open the door and come out. When I didn’t, he punched the window of my car and smashed it with his bare hands,” she said in a video on her social media handle.

In the video, she showed her broken window and the shards of broken glass that had fallen all over her. “I cannot even leave my car without the police helping me because there is glass all over me. This is the state of women’s safety in Kolkata...Even in the midst of massive protests, the bare minimum safety is not there for women here, even in an area like Southern Avenue,” she said.

According to police officials, the accused is an Army staffer employed at the city’s Command Hospital. He was booked under Sections 126(1), 74, 79, 324(2), and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The accused has been arrested from the spot,” the Kolkata Police said.

The accused filed a counter-complaint against the actor accusing her of hitting his two-wheeler.

