Bengal tops FY21 per capita income growth, says Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said that the State had ranked number one in terms of net per capita income growth in 2020-21 as per the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘Handbook of Statistics on Indian Economy’.

“W.Bengal ranked No 1 State by RBI on Net PerCapita Income Growth in 2020-21. Bravo ! WB’s growth + 7.16% while India average - 3.99. Flying colours for @MamataOfficial,” Mr. Mitra posted on his Twitter feed.

The West Bengal Finance Minister’s tweet was highlighted by several leaders of the Trinamool Congress including the party’s national spokesperson Derek O’Brien who added that, “and now you [know] why people in other States are taking note”.

Mr. Mitra said that the State government had laid stress on macroeconomic solutions and increased social sector expenditure in West Bengal. He said that he had suggested that like West Bengal, the Centre too should work in the area of demand stimulation.

West Bengal was one of two States to post ₹10 lakh crore of GSDP ( Gross State Domestic Product) during the year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The other State to achieve this has been Tamil Nadu. West Bengal had the highest GSDP growth among all states in eastern India at 13.7 lakh crore followed by Bihar at 7.6 lakh crore in the pandemic hit year.