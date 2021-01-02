Bengal to set up facility for patients with new strain of COVID-19 virus

Kolkata

The West Bengal Health Department on Friday decided to set up a separate ward with 50 beds at Beleghata Infectious Disease Hospital in Kolkata for treatment of patients infected with the new strain of virus causing COVID-19. Two persons have been confirmed to be infected with the strain in Kolkata and samples of the third person have been sent for testing.

The State on Friday reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 5,53,216. As many as 26 deaths pushed the toll to 9,738. The active cases have dropped to 11,616 while the discharge rate has gone up to 96.14%.

Meanwhile, the dry run of the vaccination will begin on Saturday with the authorities identifying two facilities in North 24 Parganas — Amdanga and Madhyamgram — and Bidhannagar near Kolkata.

Despite the advisory from the State government to exercise restraint during the new year celebrations, there was crowding at Alipore Zoological Gardens, Victoria Memorial Hall’s gardens, and other amusement parks in the city on the first day of the year.

People also gathered at religious places. The ‘Kalpa Taru’ celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission were, however, held without devotees this year.