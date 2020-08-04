Bengal records 53 deaths in a day, COVID-19 mortalities touch 1,731

The COVID-19 mortalities in Bengal crossed 50 for the first time on Monday with 53 deaths being recorded in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,731, as per the Health department. The number of infections also touched a new high with 2,716 standing at 78,232 and the active infections were 21,683. The discharge rate is 70.07%.
The number of samples tested in a day stands at 22,122. Of the 53 deaths, 21 were recorded in Kolkata and 21 in North 24 Parganas district. Kolkata with 820 deaths has accounted for more than half the deaths across West Bengal. North 24 Parganas is the second most affected district with 389 deaths.
Lockdown dates
The State on Monday issued a revised list for the biweekly lockdown. It referred to “several requests and appeals as certain dates coincided with some festivals and local community-based customs” for the change. The dates have been changed several times in the past few days resulting in confusion among the people. The lockdown will now be August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31.
