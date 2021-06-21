Kolkata

Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC refuses to stay its order on setting up NHRC committee

MHA team along with police personnel conduct investigation on post-poll violence in Birbhum. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court on June 21 refused to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee to examine complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The State government approached the court urging it to recall the order passed last week.

On June 18, a five-Bench judge of the court, presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, directed the NHRC to set up a committee that would visit violence-affected areas. “After hearing the parties, we do not find any case for recalling, modification or stay of the June 18 order,” the court said. The Bench also added that the State could place its submissions along with action taken before the NHRC.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that more than 500 complaints had been filed before the NHRC but not a single complaint had been filed before the State Human Rights Commission.

The committee of the NHRC will have a member of the State Human Rights Commission as well as Member Secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority. It will submit a report to the High Court.


