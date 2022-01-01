Kolkata

Bengal minister Aroop Biswas tests COVID positive, hospitalised

Image for representation.   | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas was hospitalised on Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Mr. Biswas, who exhibited mild symptoms, tested positive for the infection and was admitted to a hospital in the southern part of Kolkata, he said.

"He has mild symptoms and he is being administered antibodies. His oxygen levels are being monitored, and it is yet to be decided whether to send his samples for genome sequencing," the official told PTI.

Doctors of the hospital are keeping Biswas under strict surveillance, he added.


