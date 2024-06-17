West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose ordered Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises on June 17 morning, an official said.

Mr. Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a ‘Jan Manch’ (public platform), he said.

"The Governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official told PTI.

The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the State from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Mr. Bose, despite the Governor giving them a written permission in this regard.

