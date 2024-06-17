GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengal Guv orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is planning to convert the police outpost into a Jan Manch, an official said

Published - June 17, 2024 10:33 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose ordered Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises on June 17 morning, an official said.

Mr. Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a ‘Jan Manch’ (public platform), he said.

"The Governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official told PTI.

WB Governor stokes conflict with CM over ‘post-poll strife’

The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the State from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Mr. Bose, despite the Governor giving them a written permission in this regard.

