Bengal govt. should apologise to people, says Guv as seniors doctors at R.G. Kar hospital resign

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said those in the corridors of power in West Bengal, should see the writing on the wall

Published - October 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors along with others participate in a mega rally to protest against the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar hospital, in Kolkata on October 8, 2024.

Junior doctors along with others participate in a mega rally to protest against the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar hospital, in Kolkata on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The resignation of 50 senior doctors at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital should stir our conscience, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). He urged the West Bengal Government to apologise to the people.

“If there is a responsible government in West Bengal, make amends and apologise. Remember, a stitch in time can save nine,” Mr. Bose said.

About 50 senior doctors from several medical colleges in the State have offered to resign in support of junior doctors who are on hunger strike.

How Kolkata grew its spine over R.G. Kar rape and murder protests

The Governor, who has been targeting the State Government over the rape and murder of a doctor at R. G. Kar Hospital College said that the “power of people is greater than the people in power.”

“When the Government fails to serve the people, people will serve notice. Those in the corridors of power in West Bengal, don’t you see the notice on the wall, the writing on the wall?” he said. Mr. Bose said that people who are sleeping can be woken up, but not those who are pretending to sleep.

Also read | Junior doctors stage ‘fast-unto-death’ over R.G. Kar horror, medics to bring out rally

Slay the demon

Making a reference to the Durga Puja festival, the Governor said, “We should slay the demon of violence in the blessed land of West Bengal.” The government should listen to voices of sanity and not avoid its responsibility

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Monday appealed to agitating doctors to call off the hunger strike and return to work.

Pressure mounts on West Bengal junior doctors to call off full cease work ahead of Durga Puja

“I am requesting everyone to come back to work. We are all working towards improving the working environment of hospitals and medical colleges, and everyone will appreciate there are visible changes,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said teething problems in the installation of new safety apparatus have been addressed by the State Government and 90% of CCTV cameras will be installed soon in State run hospitals.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST

