Bengal Governor, Trinamool leadership lock horns over democratic values

Dhankhar urges the intelligentsia to break its silence on the “decimation of democratic values”, Trinamool says Governor should join active politics

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to mediapersons in the State Assembly after paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Dhankhar urges the intelligentsia to break its silence on the “decimation of democratic values”, Trinamool says Governor should join active politics

The differences between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday once again came to the fore over democratic values and human rights in the State.

The trigger to the verbal duel was the remarks by Mr. Dhankhar while paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

The Governor urged the intelligentsia of West Bengal to break its silence on the “decimation of democratic values” in the State. “We have become a laboratory of human rights violations,” Mr. Dhankhar claimed.

The Governor while referring to the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee said that the “greatest threat to democracy and which we cannot allow to happen, is extreme appeasement”.

The remarks by the Governor in the West Bengal Assembly with the BJP leadership, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by his side, did not go well with the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said Mr. Dhankhar should end his tenure at the Raj Bhavan and start fresh innings from the State headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sudip Banerjee, Leader of the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that he had personally urged the President of India to recall Mr. Dhankhar. The Trinamool leadership called for the removal of the post of Governor.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke in the same vein and said that Governor was behaving like a BJP spokesperson.

Mr. Chowdhury said that instead of targeting the State government from the high office of Governor, Mr. Dhankhar should join active politics.

The verbal spat between the Governor and the Trinamool Congress leadership comes weeks after the State Assembly passed several legislation replacing him with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all State universities. The Bills are awaiting the Governor’s assent.