Bengal Governor supervises situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar as fresh clashes reported

Five people were injured in the clashes that took place in Dinhata on July 1. A TMC candidate’s kin was among those injured, police said.

July 02, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Cooch Behar

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose with the family members of BJP leader Prasanta Basunia, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his residence, at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, on July 1, 2023.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose with the family members of BJP leader Prasanta Basunia, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his residence, at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, on July 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose supervised the situation in poll violence-hit Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said.

Five people were injured in the clashes that took place in Dinhata area on July 1 night. A TMC candidate's kin was among those injured, police said.

Mr. Bose monitored the situation throughout the night from Cooch Behar circuit house, where he is staying, and issued instructions to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, SP and District Magistrate, officials said.

"The governor on Sunday morning visited the hospital where the five injured people are undergoing treatment and may also visit the spot where the clashes took place," a senior official of the Raj Bhavan told PTI over the phone.

Mr. Bose also spoke with the hospital authorities and asked them to ensure best treatment to the injured people.

He dialed the DM and SP of Cooch Behar and asked them to maintain law and order and arrest the culprits.

Mr. Bose, who is on a trip to the northern districts of the State, has visited families of deceased as well as those injured in incidents of violence in Dinhata.

The Raj Bhavan has opened a 'peace home' and a 24x7 phone number to address complaints of violence and intimidation. The matters are instantly taken up with the SEC or the chief secretary.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the State on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

