Bengal Governor slams police for browbeating BJP MP at last rites of slain jawan

He called the act “delinquency in uniform”.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there was “gross dereliction of duty” on the part of the police and administration in not according proper treatment to a BJP MP when he went to pay tribute to martyred Army jawan Subodh Ghosh in Nadia district.

Mr. Dhankhar also sought a report from the top brass of the State government on what he dubbed was “delinquency in uniform”.

The Governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government since he assumed office in July 2019, also said democracy has been put to shame due to the incident.

Mr. Dhankhar said he has brought to the notice of the State Security Advisor the improper treatment meted out to the BJP lawmaker.

Ghosh was among those martyred in shelling by Pakistan at the LOC at Baramula in Kashmir on Friday.

Mr. Sarkar, BJP’s Ranaghat MP, had alleged he was not allowed to enter the ground where the fallen soldier’s body was kept near his residence in Tehatta before cremation, while TMC’s Krishnanagar MP Mohua Moitra was allowed access.