West Bengal Governor shown black flags by a section of Calcutta University students

January 24, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose was shown black flags by two student organisations as he arrived at Calcutta University here to attend its foundation day function on January 24.

As Mr. Bose's convoy reached the university gate, students of both Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and leftist AIDSO separately showed black flags to him and shouted "go back" slogans.

However, the policemen present at the spot ensured the convoy went inside the campus and the protestors were kept at a distance.

A TMCP spokesperson said, "We hold the governor responsible for the crumbling of infrastructure in Calcutta University due to the absence of a permanent Vice Chancellor in the university and demanded immediate appointment of a permanent VC".

The AIDSO, students' wing of leftist SUCI (Communist) also made similar demands apart from scrapping the New Education Policy 2020.

Mr. Bose came to the university on the occasion of the Calcutta University foundation day programme.

CU has been without a permanent VC since March last year and the Higher Education minister has opposed the appointment of Santa Dutta as the officiating VC by Bose, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the state university.

The students also held placards which read "Go back governor", and "we demand permanent vc for CU".

Mr. Bose did not interact media.

