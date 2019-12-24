Bengal Governor shown black flags at Jadavpur University

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday shown black flags and greeted with ‘go back’ slogans at Jadavpur University when he arrived on the campus to attend an official meeting. A large number of students blocked his car and the Governor had a difficult time in coming out of his vehicle.

While he was leaving the campus, Mr. Dhankhar was asked certain questions by the agitating students. They asked about his opinion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which, the students said, “violated the Constitution.” The students said 25 people had died during CAA protests and asked why he had not said anything on the vandalising of the JU campus allegedly by supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad earlier this year.

The Governor told the students to send a memorandum to him and said he was willing to engage with them. “I am not representative of any government but of the Constitution,” he said. Mr. Dhankhar said he was concerned about the well being of the students and all for the autonomy of Universities.

The students also carried posters against the Governor some of which said ‘Dhankhar padmapal’ (padma or lotus is the symbol of the BJP), and did not seem satisfied with the answers. The students were joined by the Trinamool Congress-affiliated staff association of the university.