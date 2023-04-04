ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Governor rushes from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit Hooghly district

April 04, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession

PTI

Security personnel deployed near Rishra railway station amid tension after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, in Hooghly district on April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose on April 4 rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.

Mr. Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the State for a G20 meeting.

Also Read | Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal’s Hooghly after clashes during Ram Navami rally

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US