Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata on July 1

One person was killed and four others were injured in the incident of firing during a clash between two groups of people at Dinhata on June 27 morning.

July 01, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Siliguri/Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose is likely to visit the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on July 1, where a man was killed during an incident of firing on June 27 ahead of the panchayat elections, an official source said.

Mr. Bose, who is on a trip to the northern districts of the State, may meet the family members of the deceased and also talk to the witnesses of the clash at Dinhata, he said.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the incident of firing during a clash between two groups of people at Dinhata on Tuesday morning.

At least four people were detained for their alleged involvement in the killing ahead of the panchayat elections, a senior police officer said.

Fresh tension erupted in the Okrabari area in Cooch Behar on Friday night, another officer said.

The family members of a Congress candidate in Okrabari alleged that a fire broke out at their house after "some miscreants, backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, hurled bombs" there.

A fire tender was deployed to douse the blaze, a police officer said, adding that an investigation has been initiated to probe into the incident.

Describing himself as the “ground zero governor”, Mr. Bose on Thursday said he would continue visiting violence-hit areas to have first-hand knowledge of what is happening.

Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the rural polls has left at least eight people dead and several injured in various parts of the State last month.

