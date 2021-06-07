Bengal Governor, Mahua Moitra trade charges over appointments at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar | File photo.

Kolkata

07 June 2021 11:23 IST

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that six appointees at the Raj Bhavan were part of “extended family” of the Governor.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday refuted the allegations made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra about appointment of members of his “extended family” at the Raj Bhavan in different capacities and called it a “distraction strategy”.

“Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three States and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or State,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress leader alleged that six appointees at the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, were part of “extended family” of the Governor.

Responding to the Governor’s remarks, Ms. Moitra on Monday asked the Governor to explain as to how each one the appointees got into the Raj Bhavan.

“Asking Uncleji to lay out right here what antecedents of the appointees are & how each one got into Raj Bhavan. Do it NOW. BJP IT Cell can’t get you out of this one Uncleji. And I don’t think Vice-President of India also happening for you,” Ms. Moitra tweeted.

The Governor also described the allegations as a “distraction strategy”.

“This is unfolding of “distraction strategy” to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of the State and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution,” he said.