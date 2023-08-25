ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Governor approaches ISRO for tech to curb ragging on campuses

August 25, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Kolkata

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel in West Bengal

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to identify an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on August 24 night said.

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal.

"C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities contacted the Chairman of ISRO to identify appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," the statement said.

Mr. Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the Governor said in the statement.

A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US