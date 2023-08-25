HamberMenu
Bengal Governor approaches ISRO for tech to curb ragging on campuses

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel in West Bengal

August 25, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to identify an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on August 24 night said.

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal.

"C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities contacted the Chairman of ISRO to identify appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," the statement said.

Mr. Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue.

"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the Governor said in the statement.

A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU.

