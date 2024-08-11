Bengal doctors’ body demands impartial probe into R.G. Kar Hospital murder

A top doctors’ body in West Bengal has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding the setting up of an impartial probe committee and immediate removal of the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital where an on-duty trainee lady doctor was found raped and murdered last week.

“We demand the immediate formation of an impartial, non-partisan, and transparent enquiry committee. This committee should be headed by a sitting judge of the Kolkata High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of the lady PGT (Post-Graduate Trainee). The committee should identify all those involved, whether directly or indirectly, in this heinous act and submit a comprehensive report within the next 72 hours,” the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum said in its letter to the Chief Minister.

“The Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College must be immediately suspended and removed from his position for his utter failure to ensure the safety of healthcare workers within the hospital premises. His high-handedness, misleading statements, and instigating attitudes in the aftermath of this tragedy demonstrate a complete disregard for the gravity of the situation and warrant immediate action,” the forum said.

It said that transparency in this case was crucial so that the entire medical fraternity and the general public could understand what exactly happened. It also demanded the release of full CCTV footage, from the respiratory medicine department right up to the seminar room where she was found murdered, and also of the vandalisation of her new car.

Forum president Dr. Koushik Chaki, demanding capital punishment for the culprits, told The Hindu, “I need to stress on the fact that in a medical college and hospital, if on duty doctor is not safe and brutally raped and murdered, what about the safety of other lady medical and paramedical staffs like nurses, cleaners, scavenging staff and, most importantly, inpatients at night. Many a times several female family members of inpatients from districts have to spend nights on the campus. Their safety is at stake. The fright is sending shockwaves down the spine.”