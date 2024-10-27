ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal CPI(M) suspends ex-MLA over allegation of misbehaviour with woman journalist

Published - October 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Kolkata

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence

PTI

Kolkata: CPI(M) MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya(R) addressing a rally. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CPI(M) on Sunday (October 27, 2024) suspended former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya from party membership following an allegation by a woman journalist that he had misbehaved with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence.

The allegation was denied by Mr. Bhattacharya, who claimed that she had come to interview her earlier also on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why women don’t come forward to report sexual misconduct

The CPI(M) state committee, in a press statement, said that the party views any such allegation with seriousness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that the allegation has affected the party's image among the people, the CPI(M) said that Mr. Bhattacharya has been "suspended" from the party's membership.

"The complaint of the woman journalist has been sent to the party's internal complaint committee. Future steps will be taken on the basis of its recommendations," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackling sexual assault

CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said that the journalist of a news portal was hurt by Mr. Bhattacharya's alleged behaviour and complained to the party.

"The allegation is very serious and the party does not support any such act," he said, maintaining that he fails to understand why Bhattacharya gave interviews at his home.

The issue of institutional violence, addressing it

Mr. Bhattacharya is a former CPI(M) MLA from Dum Dum Uttar constituency and was the party's candidate from Baranagar assembly segment in the 2024 by-election, which he lost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US