Bengal CPI(M) suspends ex-MLA over allegation of misbehaviour with woman journalist

The CPI(M) on Sunday (October 27, 2024) suspended former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya from party membership following an allegation by a woman journalist that he had misbehaved with her.

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence.

The allegation was denied by Mr. Bhattacharya, who claimed that she had come to interview her earlier also on several occasions.

The CPI(M) state committee, in a press statement, said that the party views any such allegation with seriousness.

Stating that the allegation has affected the party's image among the people, the CPI(M) said that Mr. Bhattacharya has been "suspended" from the party's membership.

"The complaint of the woman journalist has been sent to the party's internal complaint committee. Future steps will be taken on the basis of its recommendations," the statement said.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said that the journalist of a news portal was hurt by Mr. Bhattacharya's alleged behaviour and complained to the party.

"The allegation is very serious and the party does not support any such act," he said, maintaining that he fails to understand why Bhattacharya gave interviews at his home.

Mr. Bhattacharya is a former CPI(M) MLA from Dum Dum Uttar constituency and was the party's candidate from Baranagar assembly segment in the 2024 by-election, which he lost.