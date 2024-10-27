GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal CPI(M) suspends ex-MLA over allegation of misbehaviour with woman journalist

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence

Published - October 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Kolkata: CPI(M) MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya(R) addressing a rally.

Kolkata: CPI(M) MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya(R) addressing a rally. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CPI(M) on Sunday (October 27, 2024) suspended former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya from party membership following an allegation by a woman journalist that he had misbehaved with her.

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence.

The allegation was denied by Mr. Bhattacharya, who claimed that she had come to interview her earlier also on several occasions.

Why women don’t come forward to report sexual misconduct

The CPI(M) state committee, in a press statement, said that the party views any such allegation with seriousness.

Stating that the allegation has affected the party's image among the people, the CPI(M) said that Mr. Bhattacharya has been "suspended" from the party's membership.

"The complaint of the woman journalist has been sent to the party's internal complaint committee. Future steps will be taken on the basis of its recommendations," the statement said.

Tackling sexual assault

CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said that the journalist of a news portal was hurt by Mr. Bhattacharya's alleged behaviour and complained to the party.

"The allegation is very serious and the party does not support any such act," he said, maintaining that he fails to understand why Bhattacharya gave interviews at his home.

The issue of institutional violence, addressing it

Mr. Bhattacharya is a former CPI(M) MLA from Dum Dum Uttar constituency and was the party's candidate from Baranagar assembly segment in the 2024 by-election, which he lost.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.