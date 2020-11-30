Bengal BJP chief sends legal notice to Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata:

30 November 2020 22:51 IST

Dilip Ghosh says TMC will get ‘taste of its own medicine’

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, who on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee through his lawyer, said that the State’s ruling party will get a taste of its own medicine. On Sunday, Mr. Banerjee, while addressing a public rally at Diamond Harbour, had called Mr. Ghosh a “goon” and “mafia”, and dared the BJP leadership to take legal action against him.

“Abhishek has seen nothing of goondaism so far. We [the BJP] will do it in greater measure. They [the Trinamool Congress] will get the taste of their own medicine,” Mr. Ghosh said, adding that if standing up for people is doing “goondaism”, the BJP will continue to do so in greater measure.

Mr. Ghosh, who is known is political circles for his outrageous comments, went on call Abhishek Banerjee ‘khokababu’ (kid).

“So what if we lovingly call him bhaipo (nephew)? Does he want to be named Pappu? I don’t call him bhaipo. I call him khokababu (kid),” the State BJP president said. Mr. Ghosh once again raised the issue of how senior leaders in the TMC were being sidelined. “Those people who gave their sweat and blood for the party are now outcasts whereas he [Mr. Banerjee] got everything on a platter,” he added.

Referring to the legal notice, Mr. Ghosh said that he (Mr. Banerjee) was second-in-command of the TMC, and was using such language against the State president of an Opposition party (the BJP).

‘No connect’

The Trinamool Congress also held a press conference in which State Minister Indranil Sen alleged that the BJP had no connect with the soul of Bengal. “99% of Bengal BJP leaders have no connection with the soul of Bengal. They do not have sincere motives about Bengal. Some of them have sporadic connections but all of them have failed to feel the pulse of Bengal,” Mr. Sen said at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari continued with his public outreach after quitting his Ministerial responsibilities. “I visit Nandigram on every occasion. Suvendu Adhikari is with you and will continue to be with you in the future,” Mr. Adhikari said, participating in a ‘Raas Ceremony’ in the State.