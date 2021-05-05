Benefits of RERA to be extended to West Bengal: Puri

NEW DELHI

A big relief for homebuyers in the State, says Minister

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 will now be extended to homebuyers in West Bengal after the Supreme Court on Tuesday held the State’s version of the housing industry regulating law “unconstitutional”, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said.

West Bengal had enacted the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017, instead of ratifying RERA.

Reacting to the apex court’s decision, Mr. Puri, in a tweet, said it was a “big relief” for homebuyers in West Bengal.

“...Benefits of #RERA the consumer protection law passed by Parliament, will now also be available to homebuyers of the state,” he said in the tweet.