Barmer victim’s family continues protest

Barmer (Rajasthan)

01 March 2020 02:01 IST

They are demanding ₹1 cr. compensation, action against policemen and govt. job

The post-mortem of a 25-year-old Dalit man, who had died in police custody here on Thursday, has not been conducted so far as the victim’s family is demanding a compensation of ₹1 crore, strict action against the accused policemen and a government job to one family member.

Senior district administration and police officials have held negotiations with the family members but the impasse is still continuing. The family members, relatives and locals have been on a dharna outside the mortuary of the district hospital since Thursday.

“We have assured them that the compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be given to them but they are adamant for extra compensation,” said District Collector Ansh Deep. He said the district police have also offered to give their one-day salary to the victim’s family.

Jeetu Khateek was picked up by the Barmer Sadar police on Wednesday and he died in custody on Thursday. The police had detained him on suspicion of theft but no case was lodged against him. Khateek’s family has alleged that he was beaten to death by policemen in the police station.

The body is still at the mortuary and an autopsy has not been done.

Apart from a judicial inquiry, the matter is also being probed by Additional SP, CID-CB, Jodhpur.