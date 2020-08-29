Bankura MLA who joined BJP returns to Trinamool Congress

Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, the sitting MLA from Bankura who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in 2019 returned to the Trinamool Congress on Friday.
Mr. Bhattacharya was elected as a Congress MLA from Bishnupur in 2016 and joined the Trinamool Congress in July the same year. After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he joined the BJPin the presence of Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.
“I did not have any anger against Trinamool Congress. There were some differences, which have now been resolved. I am happy to be back,” he said.
With the State going to polls in 2021, the Trinamool Congress and Opposition are trying to rope in supporters. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 21 urged those who have left the party to return.
The BJP is also trying to increase its rank and file by organising fresh membership drives. During the last few months campaigns have been organised by both parties to rope in supporters.
During the day BJP supporters held protests outside several medical colleges in the State and in Kolkata in protest against the State government’s mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath