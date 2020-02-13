Banks, post offices being used to collect CAA-NRC data: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being “used” by the Centre in the State to collect data in order to “manipulate” the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Ms. Banerjee, addressing an administrative meeting here, said such survey by the Central government undertakings must “stop immediately”, without elaborating where and when such an exercise happened, officials said.

She added surveys are being done without the State government’s permission.

“The banks and post offices are doing this without taking the name of BJP... they are visiting houses to conduct the survey. They cannot do this without the State government’s permission... do not give any information to anyone. We will not allow this. We have to strongly handle this,” she told top State officials at the meeting.

She also cited the incident of a group of BJP workers visiting a jewellery shop in Habra in North 24 Parganas district and asking for documents allegedly connected to the CAA and NRC, and asked people to drive away any such people.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered with the Habra police station in connection with the incident.