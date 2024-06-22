ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi man goes missing from Kolkata

Published - June 22, 2024 11:15 am IST - Kolkata

After his family lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station, a search was started for him, police said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, who came to India for medical treatment, went missing from a hotel in Kolkata, police said on June 22.

Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, a resident of Hemayetpur in Pabna Sadar upazila of Bangladesh's Pabna district, was last seen on Wednesday, they said.

"He was seen in CCTV footage roaming around the Maidan area in a very relaxed manner. After that, he could not be spotted. We are searching for him everywhere. The police in nearby cities have also been informed," a police officer said.

Mr. Hossain came to Kolkata last week along with his family, he said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
