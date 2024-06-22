GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladeshi man goes missing from Kolkata

After his family lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station, a search was started for him, police said

Published - June 22, 2024 11:15 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, who came to India for medical treatment, went missing from a hotel in Kolkata, police said on June 22.

Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, a resident of Hemayetpur in Pabna Sadar upazila of Bangladesh's Pabna district, was last seen on Wednesday, they said.

After his family lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station, a search was started for him, they added.

"He was seen in CCTV footage roaming around the Maidan area in a very relaxed manner. After that, he could not be spotted. We are searching for him everywhere. The police in nearby cities have also been informed," a police officer said.

Mr. Hossain came to Kolkata last week along with his family, he said.

