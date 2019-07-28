Bangladeshi couple held for living in India on fake papers

The Bulandshahr police on Saturday arrested three people, including an alleged Bangladeshi couple, from Khurja town of the district. According to the police, the couple has been living in India for a long time on forged documents. They have a five-month-old daughter as well.

Khurja CO Raghvendra Mishra said that the case came to light as part of the drive initiated by the administration to check unverified workers in the pottery industry. “On the information given by local intelligence, we conducted a raid in Mohalla Baradari where we found that Akash alias Nishi and his wife Mishti were living after assuming fake identities through forged documents. This included birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, PAN card and bank passbooks of two nationalised banks and passport of the wife. A photocopy of Nishi’s passport was also recovered. Nishi told us that his original passport was submitted at the Kolkata airport. We are checking it with the Kolkata police,” Mr. Mishra said.

He added that Tej Krishna Pratap Singh alias Robin, who helped them in getting fake documents, has also been arrested. “They have been arrested under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B and Section 14 of The Foreigners Act and 12(1)B of The Passports Act, 1967.”

Describing them as “poor illegal economic migrants”, Mr. Mishra said that during interrogation Nishi revealed that they came from Bangladesh in search of a job. “Nishi is from Krishnapur village of district Naogaon in Bangladesh while Mishti is from Jhinadoh village of the same district. We have recovered Nishi’s Bangladeshi birth certificate as well. They approached Robin for forging basic documents like birth certificate and rent agreement. On the basis of these papers, they got the passports and opened bank accounts.”

Interestingly, for their marriage, the couple visited Bangladesh in December 2017 and returned in January 2018 using forged documents, said Mr. Mishra.