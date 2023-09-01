Back in West Bengal talk of INDIA forgotten as sniping continues

September 01, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated September 02, 2023 05:35 am IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal leadership of the Congress party and the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress leadership on the very day the top leadership of the Congress, CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress came together for a meeting in Mumbai as the INDIA Opposition bloc attempts to forge an alliance at the national level.

CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim and West Bengal State Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held the joint rally in support of Congress backed CPI(M) candidate for Dhupguri by-poll Ishwar Chandra Roy.

Mr. Salim spoke about a “setting” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mr. Salim alleged that central investigation agencies ED and CBI were creating opportunities so that the Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee can travel to foreign countries and park ill-gotten funds.

Mudslinging continues

The CPI(M) leaders said that despite the Calcutta High Court calling for the Trinamool Congress general secretary to be questioned in connection with the recruitment scam the ED and CBI were not doing so. “ If Partha Chatterjee [Former Education Minister] can be arrested why not the aunt and her nephew [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee],” Mr. Salim said.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke in a similar vein and said that “while the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] is looting the country Didi [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee] has looted West Bengal”.

“To defeat the communal politics of the BJP and Didi’s terror, vote for the Congress supported CPI(M) candidate,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader said that if the Congress government in Rajasthan can provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 why can’t the West Bengal government.

Reacting to the attacks by the CPI(M) State Secretary and State Congress president, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the manner in which the two leaders targeted the Trinamool leadership only proves that they are “working as agents of the BJP”.

The by poll for the Dhupguri Assembly seat in north Bengal is scheduled on September 5. The by poll has been necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25, 2023. The BJP has fielded Tapasi Roy, the widow of CRPF jawan Jagannath Roy who died during a terrorist attack in Kashmir in March 2021. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy.

In February this year the CPI(M) supported Congress candidate Byrom Biswas defeated Trinamool Congress nominee in the Sagardighi by-polls. Mr. Biswas later defected to Trinamool Congress.