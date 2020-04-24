Azan controversy in Capital on Ramzan eve

Delhi Police on Friday got embroiled in controversy over a viral video in which two constables are seen telling a group of Muslims that reciting the azan, or the Islamic call to ritual prayer, has been prohibited by the Lieutenant-Governor. However, police later clarified that azan adhering to National Green Tribunal guidelines is permitted, and claimed that the constables in question got confused between namaz (prayer) and azan.

In the video, reportedly from Rohini’s Prem Nagar area, two policemen can be heard addressing a few residents: “Sabse pehle baat… azan bilkul band hai… azan nahi hogi… L-G sahab ke order hain (First of all, there will be no azan. This is the L-G’s order)”.

A female resident then contends that there is no such order on azan and asks how those observing roza [fasting during Ramzan, beginning April 25] would break it in the absence of the evening azan. She also goes on to inform the policemen that the L-G’s order pertained to namaz and that no one is praying inside mosques during the lockdown. One of the constables then retorts that the residents should go ask the L-G if they need any clarifications. The arguments continue, with residents trying to make the duo understand that only azan will be recited inside the mosque for everyone to hear and offer prayers at home, but the policemen do not seem to budge.

‘Confusion with namaz’

With the video drawing flak from many on social media, Delhi Police issued a statement saying that azan should be recited adhering to NGT guidelines. “While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow the lockdown as per the guidelines. Azan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines. It is requested that namaz may be performed while staying indoors,” it said in a statement.

“The officials got confused between azan and namaz. There is no prohibitory order on the azan call. The officials have been briefed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a tweet, said he has spoken to the Commissioner of Police about the matter and the latter is looking into it.