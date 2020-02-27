Azam Khan, wife, son surrender in court, remanded in custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan being sent to judicial custody in Rampur on Wednesday.

Lucknow

27 February 2020 01:38 IST

The case relates to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA son Abdullah Azam surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were remanded in judicial custody over Abdullah’s allegedly fake birth certificate.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said they have been remanded in custody till March 2.

The case relates to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the Assembly elections in 2017.

Abdullah’s election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December. He then approached the Supreme Court, which is still hearing the case.

Rampur’s Additional District Judge Dhirendra Kumar had on Monday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by the family and issued non-bailable warrants and a notice for attaching their property.

In a tweet, the SP accused the ruling BJP of vendetta against the powerful politician.

Rampur BJP leader Akash Saxena had lodged an FIR at the Gang police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam’s two birth certificates. In April, the police filed the chargesheet in court.

A case was also registered against Azam Khan and his wife as they had submitted an affidavit testifying their son’s second birth certificate.