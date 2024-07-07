Award-winning Indonesian architect Andra Matin delivers 7th annual Charles Correa Memorial lecture

Award-winning Indonesian architect Isandra (Andra) Matin delivered the seventh annual Charles Correa Memorial lecture on July 6 at Kolkata’s City Centre Salt Lake to commemorate the death anniversary of renowned Indian architect and urban planner, Charles Correa.

“Indian architecture profoundly appeals to me, particularly its rich cultural heritage and the innovative integration of tradition into modern design,” Mr. Matin told The Hindu. He further emphasised that his work is particularly inspired by India’s approach to blending historical elements with contemporary spaces, while also addressing urban and environmental challenges.

In the event, attended by architects, students, and enthusiasts, Mr. Matin showcased a presentation of his architectural work across Indonesia, which includes houses, restaurants, galleries, public parks, mosques, airports etc. like Banyuwangi Airport, GBK Aquatic Stadium, and others. Mr. Matin, in his presentation, elucidated his design philosophies and took the audience through each step of the workflow behind the finished architectures.

“It was a privilege to witness Mr. Matin’s profound respect for local contexts and his ability to create spaces that resonate with both functionality, emotional depth and climate,” said Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshvardhan Neotia. “His projects are not just structures but narratives that tell the story of a place and its people.”

Mr. Neotia also reminisced about his association with the late Mr. Correa, which led to the inception of City Centre Salt Lake, a mall designed by the architect himself. He spoke at length about Mr. Correa’s vision for the mall, wherein he recalled how Mr. Correa had envisioned it to be unlike other malls that do not leave space for people to sit and spend time freely. “His visionary ideas about architecture’s connection to society and the environment continue to inspire us,” Mr. Neotia said, referring to Mr. Correa.

“Charles Correa has deeply influenced my architectural thought process. His work exemplifies how architecture can be deeply rooted in cultural context while pushing the boundaries of design innovation,” Mr. Matin told The Hindu. “His commitment to social responsibility and sustainable urban development is particularly inspiring.”

