Assess crop damagedue to hailstorm, U.P. Minister tells officers

Farmers in Agra sorting potatoes, harvested early to avoid damage due to unseasonal rains.

Lucknow

08 March 2020 01:25 IST

‘Govt. committed to compensate farmers’

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Saturday directed officials to undertake a survey to ascertain the extent of losses in crops due to the recent hailstorm in the State.

In a statement issued here by the State government, Mr. Shahi said, “The department officials must ensure that a survey is conducted to ascertain the extent of loss in terms of crops by the farmers in the State caused by hailstorm and rain. The State government is committed to compensate the losses caused to the farmers.”

Instructions have also been given to insurance companies to ascertain the extent of loss, and pay for the damages caused to farmers.

Toll-free number

Mr. Shahi also said that farmers can register their losses with a toll-free number 1800120909090.

Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said, “Hailstorm and rain has damaged 70% of the crops. We have already written a letter to the Chief Minister drawing his attention towards the problems faced by the farmers. In 2015, during the SP regime, hailstorm had taken place in some parts of the State. The money, which was meant for the farmers, never reached them. The State government should act in time, else it would be too late for the farmers.”

‘Farmers frustrated’

State Congress convenor (media department) Lalan Kumar said, “The farmers are feeling frustrated with the BJP regime, as their problems are yet to be redressed. The BJP government has done nothing concrete for the farmers, and seems to be only interested in branding itself. The farmers are feeling devastated.”

Mr. Lalan added, “U.P. Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu visited villages to get a first hand idea of the damage caused to the crops. The farmers have made up their mind, and in the next Assembly elections, they will teach a lesson to the BJP.”